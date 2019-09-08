Ozark shop loses thousands in recent flooding

"Well your first thought when something like this happens is to just kind of cave and say okay I'm done"

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA) — After recent storms swept through the River Valley, stores are still picking up the pieces.

Courtesy of Kim Brown, Rustic Edge Owner

Kim Brown is the store owner of the Rustic Edge in Ozark (115 N 3rs St.) and said there are more than 40 different vendors who have put in blood, sweat, and tears into her shop.

“It was pretty devastating,” she said. “Our first thought was oh my gosh thank goodness no one was in the store and no one was hurt.”

After recent storms in the River Valley completely destroyed her store on Tuesday, August 27, Brown said even though she lost so much, she didn’t lose near as much as some of her vendors who lost everything.

“It’s been really really sad to know whether or not they would be able to come back from this,” she said. “Most people would want to give up and walk away, but none of my vendors are doing that.”

Brown said they are all wanting to come back.

Courtesy of Kim Brown, Rustic Edge Owner

Angela Dunavant used to be the owner of Rustic Edge but is now a vendor there.

She said she is also so thankful no one was there when the roof collapsed during the storms.

“These things that are destroyed are just things, I know they are important to vendors but human life is so important,” she said. “That’s why a strong community rallies back whenever they need to and that is what it’s all about.”

According to both Dunavant and Brown, the Ozark community has done everything to try and help.

They said without everyone in the community sticking together, they aren’t sure how they would keep on going.

Courtesy of Kim Brown, Rustic Edge Owner

“We’ve had the community out reach to us and we are reaching out to them,” Dunavant said. “We thank everybody from law enforcement to the fire marshals that came in.”

“The minute everybody heard, everybody just kept saying no you’re coming back you’re coming back,” Brown said. “So yes, we are coming back and we will be back as soon as possible.”

Brown said the store’s goal is to be back up and running sometime in October.

She said when it does it will be bigger and better, thanks to the community’s help.