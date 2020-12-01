Ozark Society Foundation publishes illustrated field guide to state’s woody plants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas,” a new publication by the Ozark Society Foundation (OSF), offers the most comprehensive guide to woody plants across the state.

The book has 536 pages, including more than 1,500 color photographs, illustrations, and maps.

“Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas” also provides a reference volume for schools, libraries, and individuals interested in the preservation of wilderness and unique natural areas throughout Arkansas.

“Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas” finally gives us the most comprehensive and relevant volume on this topic yet and we’re so fortunate to bring some of the leading authorities on these topics together for this authoritative book,” said Marvin Schwartz, Chair of the Ozark Society Foundation. “It reflects a remarkable partnership of numerous state agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations that made this work possible.”

The book includes descriptions of 471 woody plants as well as up-to-date information on species names, ranges and habitats.

The book will include updated county-level distribution maps, 16 plates of botanical illustrations, and cultural and historical information about the plants and habitats of the state. Notes on the plants include lesser-known aspects, such as: