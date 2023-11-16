OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Beautification and Pride Committee is working on making the city’s oldest park beautiful again.

The East Side city park is the oldest in the city, and was one of the first projects the committee decided to tackle in an effort to beautify the city. Theresa White, a member of the committee says that in recent years the east side of town “seemed to have been forgotten”. White said that she “refused to let the park fade away”.

The project included painting pavilions, planting trees, renovating the outdoor stage and adding several murals in replacement of graffiti. The murals were painted by a group named Some Girls and a Mural with help from the art class at Ozark High School. The students got to help design the murals and artwork that captures the essence of the town.

Theresa White said the project in total cost a little over $5,000. The committee also plans to add a new basketball court and continue to find ways to keep the park beautiful.