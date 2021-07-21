Ozarks Community Hospital recognized as stroke-ready hospital

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette has been recognized as a stroke-ready hospital.

According to a news release from the hospital, it has been actively pursuing the recognition in collaboration with the UAMS Institute for Digital Health & Innovation Stroke Program.

The release says the partnership has provided the hospital with telehealth communication with neurologists, an expedited radiology image transfer system, and an ongoing education of evidence based practices in stroke care.

