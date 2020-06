GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting tomorrow, the Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette is hosting a community drive-thru testing site.

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

No screening, symptoms, or appointments are required.