FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Clean and renewable energy is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative is creating a new solar park on 25 acres of land near Lincoln.

This park will provide energy to the City of Springdale, Elkins Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, and OzarksGo.

This will be the company’s third large-scale solar project expected to produce four million Kilowatt-hours within the first year.

This project is expected to begin in January 2021.