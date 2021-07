FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozarks Electric is asking its customers to be aware of scammers.

According to a Facebook post by the company, it has received reports of scammers calling members and threatening to shut off their power at 9:30 p.m. unless they make a payment.

Ozarks Electric says if anyone receives a similar call, to hang up immediately.

The company says customers can check the status of their account the the company’s MyOzark site or by calling 1-800-521-6144.