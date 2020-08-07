P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. appoints new President and CEO

TONITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. announced Joseph A. Vitiritto will serve as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Vitiritto will begin his new role August 18 and succeeds the former President and CEO Daniel H. Cushman who retired May 1.

Matthew T. Moroun served as interim CEO since May 1 and will remain Chairman of the Board.

Vitiritto brings 26 years of leadership experience in the truckload industry. Over the years, he has had positions in operations, pricing, human resources, and sales.

A majority of Vitiritto’s career has been with Knight Transportation, where he was a leader in the merger with Swift Transportation.

His most recent position was with Knight-Swift as the Senior VP of Pricing and Network Design.

Vitiritto is a graduate from Iowa State University with a BA in Marketing.

We are excited to welcome Joe to P.A.M. Joe brings a vast amount of transportation industry experience to the Company and developed his skill set while working for one of the largest transportation companies in our industry. He has proven leadership qualities as well as technical expertise in areas that will be of great importance to P.A.M. as we work to achieve our long-term growth goals. Joe also recently played an integral role in one of the largest truckload carrier mergers in recent history, and as P.A.M. continues to explore acquisition opportunities, Joe’s experience in this area will be invaluable. Matthew Moroun