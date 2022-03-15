LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After continuous days of increasing gas prices in Arkansas, the average gas price in the state saw a slight decrease in the latest report from AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.885, a decrease from $3.892 within the last 24 hours.

AAA officials credit the decrease in gas prices to the decrease in crude oil prices.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Texarkana still takes the title of the metro with the highest gas in the state with drivers paying the most on average at $4.103. Drivers in Fort Smith are still paying the least in the state with gas prices averaging at $3.763.

Pine Bluff sits at the third highest in the state with average gas prices at $3.911. Little Rock-North Little trails fourth highest with gas prices averaging at $3.897. Drivers in Hot Springs should expect to pay $3.877 at the pumps.

The national average saw a slight decrease from $4.325 to $4.316 within a day. Last week, the national average sat at $4.173, meaning the national average saw an increase of about 14 cents in just seven days.

Drivers in California are feeling the most pain at the pump with average gas prices sitting at $5.750, which is $1.434 above the national average.

