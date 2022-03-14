LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While Arkansans are beginning the new week by filling up their gas tanks, gas prices are still causing many to feel a sting in their pocketbooks.

According to the latest data from the AAA Gas Price Monitor, the average fuel price on Monday morning in the Natural State is currently at $3.89 per gallon for Regular, up 20 cents compared to one week ago.

Drivers who fill up with diesel fuel are having a much harder time, with prices currently averaging $4.82 per gallon.

The most expensive gas prices in Arkansas are currently found in the southern part of the state, with Bradley County holding the high mark at $4.19 per gallon. The county with the cheapest gas currently is Greene County, with prices sitting at $3.72 per gallon.

Currently in central Arkansas, the average for drivers in Little Rock and Hot Springs is $3.90 per gallon and $3.91 in Pine Bluff.

The average gas price across the country is $4.33 a gallon, with California currently the highest at $5.74 and Kansas the lowest at $3.82.

According to AAA, with the price of crude oil now below $110 a barrel, there is a glimmer of hope that the sharp increase might ease back, but it’s still very unpredictable.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson says. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”