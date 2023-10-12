WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl have pleaded not guilty.

Emanuel Franco-Calixto, 30, is charged with accomplice to trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and maintaining a drug premise.

Angel Orengo-Roman, 24, is charged with delivery of cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of trafficking fentanyl.

The pair was arrested after a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) that yielded fentanyl and cocaine.

A report from the DTF states that earlier this year, Franco-Calixto was identified as a distributor of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in Northwest Arkansas.

According to the DTF report, detectives identified the organizational structure, houses, businesses, vehicles and employees that were utilized in his retail drug scheme.

After their arrests, Franco-Calixto told police that they were getting one kilogram of cocaine per month, purchased from Puerto Rico and sent via mail to the Northwest Arkansas area and one package per month containing around 2,000 fentanyl pills from California.

Franco-Calixto is being held on a $1 million bond and has a trial date scheduled for March 15, 2024.

Orengo-Roman is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a status hearing scheduled for Nov. 28.

