Pair arrested after fleeing police in Tontitown

A Bentonville man and Jonesboro woman were arrested on Thursday after leading police on a 30-minute car chase through Northwest Arkansas.

Frankie Deckard, 38, and Rachael High, 42, were charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors, including felony fleeing, second-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance, and financial identity fraud.

The pursuit began when Tontitown police attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations.

The pair led Tontitown police and other assisting agencies on a 30-minute car chase through Tontitown city limits and multiple county roads before the pursuit ended on Viney Grove Road near Goose Creek.

Police say a female passenger then began throwing items out of the vehicle.

These items were later recovered and identified as 29.42 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property, according to the Tontitown Police Department.

One Tontitown officer was involved in a collision during the pursuit. The officer sustained minor injuries and was cleared by emergency personnel on the scene.

The suspects were arrested without further incident at the conclusion of the pursuit.