BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men arrested for a hit-and-run that left a Lowell police officer injured have received new hearing dates.

Jerry Henington, 37, and his passenger, Tye Sutton, 18, were taken into custody in June this year.

According to a release from the Lowell Police Department, Henington had struck a motorist on the roadway, fled the scene and attempted to hide in a subdivision.

A police officer responding to the incident approached the subdivision where the suspect was hiding. Henington struck the officer in a “T-bone type collision” and hit the vehicle’s driver door.

Police said that an officer sustained injuries due to the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Henington was arrested for criminal mischief, failure to stop after an accident with injured/dead, refusal to submit to arrest, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked license, fleeing, battery, attempted murder, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.

Sutton was arrested for fleeing, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempted murder, reckless driving, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident and battery.

Henington and Sutton both have hearings scheduled for Aug. 10 in Benton County.