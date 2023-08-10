BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two teenagers arrested in connection to multiple Pea Ridge robberies have pleaded not guilty.

William Arredondo, Jr., 17, of Rogers, and Ty Myers, 16, of Garfield, were both arrested for aggravated robbery and theft of property by threat of serious physical injury for an incident that took place April 13. The two were also arrested for aggravated robbery in a separate case related to an incident on May 6.

The victim from the April 13 incident was interviewed by police said that he was driven to Baker Hayes Urban Trailhead where Arredondo and Myers lured him out of the vehicle and held a gun to his head, demanding his shoes, cell phone and whatever was in his pockets.

The victim, also a juvenile, was left uninjured.

Arredondo and Myers, minors, have been publicly identified because they have been booked and charged as adults.

Myers and Arredondo both have omnibus hearings on Sept. 5 in Benton County.