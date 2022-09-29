ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can bring a smile to many nursing home residents by donating a pair of new pajamas to the Pajamas for Seniors kickoff drive on Sept 29 from 4 to 6 p.m at Everest Rehabilitation Hospital.

After seeing the difference a pair of pajamas made for low income seniors in the Dallas area, Amanda Hawn has brought the nonprofit to Northwest Arkansas.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a difference it makes for somebody. First of all, just to get a visit. Sometimes you just sit down for 15 or 30 minutes and chat with them and learn about their lives. These people are fascinating. They’re veterans. There are people that raised us that have contributed so much to society,” said Hawn.

Hawn said the drive collects any type and size of new pajamas, robes or pairs of slippers. She said anything is an upgrade to the jeans and sweatshirts worn to bed by many of our local low income seniors who can’t afford anything else.

Recently, Hawn visited Calvin Meidar, a local veteran living at Promenade Health and Rehabilitation, and gave him a new pair of PJs, a blanket and a pair of slippers. He was so thankful he didn’t want to let go of them.

Amanda Harp is one of the nurses at the rehabilitation center where Meidar lives. She said folks like Meidar live on $40 a month, which is not quite enough to be able to drop $20 or so on a new set of PJs.

“Cal is on disability Medicaid. He doesn’t have any living relatives, no friends really in the area, so you know, getting pajamas is just not something that’s an everyday occurrence or just getting basic necessities. It can be hard,” said Harp.

Now with your help, other low-income seniors, like Meidar, will have something comfortable to sleep in as well. The Pajamas for Seniors drive will last through November 11.

You can bring pajama donations to Walmart Health in Rogers and Springdale, Village on the Park in Bentonville and Rogers, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, or give money to the nonprofit here.

“We can give some dignity back to these people and brighten their lives,” said Hawn.

More information can be found here.