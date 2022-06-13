ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country singer Pam Tillis brings her collection of hits to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, both shows are free and open to members of the public ages 21 and up. Tillis found mainstream success with her album “Put Yourself in My Place,” which yielded two No. 1 hits and a gold certification. She followed that up with three platinum albums.

Tillis is also a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy Award winner and an American Music Award nominee.

For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.