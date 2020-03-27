Pandemic causing hardship for renters and homeowners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic causing hardship for millions of Americans across the country who don’t know how they are going to pay rent or their mortgage next month.
Lynsey Camp with Highlands Mortgage said if you have any concerns about paying your mortgage, there is no better time than now to reach out.
Communication is always the key. It’s always the best option because we can’t help you if we don’t know you have a problem. You need to call who you make your payment to, let them know about your financial situation, let them know about your job situation, work through the process with them. Each individual servicer is going to have slightly different rules about what they’re doing. So what your friend might be able to get with their servicer may not necessarily be what you’re going to have, but you’re never going to know that unless you make the phone call.Lynsey Camp