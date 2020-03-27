Pandemic continues to affect local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact businesses across the country and here in Northwest Arkansas.

Local business owner Bronte Stewart opened her massage therapy center in Fayetteville two months ago.

She has kept in contact with her clients through texts and calls to give them some peace of mind.

She hopes for relief from the pandemic as soon as possible.

“Right now, stress levels, anxiety levels are very very high. It is very hard for me not to be able to see my clients right now when they are struggling,” Stewart said.

Stewart said she is focusing on what she can control and how she reacts in order to stay positive and is working to help even more clients when she opens her doors again.