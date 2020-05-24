Pandemic financial relief on the way for thousands of Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s pandemic unemployment assistance website is back up and running and nearly 13,000 self-employed Arkansans received some financial relief.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of noon on Saturday (May 23), 12,930 claims were approved and payments have been made either by direct deposit or debit card.

He said there will be about 70 people working over the weekend and on Memorial Day to handle call center calls, and to process claims.

“I want to express my appreciation to all of the state employees and the Department of Finance that’s working today, Sunday, and Monday over the holiday to continue to process these payments and get them out,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said the best way to submit a claim is online.