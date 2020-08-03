Pandemic Parenting: Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas hosts virtual support group

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Baptist Health Services of Arkansas is hosting a free virtual support group for caregivers and parents, called “Pandemic Parenting”.

A spokesperson with BHSA says the group will cover keeping up with virtual school work, wearing a mask and how to navigate working from home.

Peggy Kelly, Chief Clinical Officer of BHSA says this resource will be used to serve people across the state and reach those struggling with mental health conditions.

“We need to be providing all the support with their depression, anxiety, trauma, and we hope to continue to do this and ongoing,” Kelly said. “It’s completely free group, we’re not charging anything for it”

The first group meeting is this Wednesday, August 5, from 5:00-6:00 P.M.

You can find more information about the group here.