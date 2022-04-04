FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The USDA has allowed schools to give meals to all students for free as a direct result of the pandemic, but the waiver is set to expire in June.

Over half of the children in Arkansas qualify for free or reduced meals, even if this waiver expires.

Maricella Garcia with the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said abruptly ending the school food waiver programs brought on by the federal COVID-19 relief funds will hurt vulnerable families. Garcia said having the funds go away slowly, rather than all at once, will help these families catch up as the world returns to its new normal.

Garcia said the waivers allowed schools to give free meals to everyone, not just those on free or reduced-priced lunch programs.

Wendy Burrus the Nutrition Director for Farmington schools said the number of students eating a school lunch, rose when the government was picking up the tab.

“We provide a free education for our students, we bring them to school on free transportation, but we do not provide their most basic need and that is their meals,” said Burrus.

Burrus and Garcia said food is crucial to a kid’s education and one meal can have lasting impacts.

“If your children are hungry, there is really nothing more you can think about than finding a way to access food,” said Garcia. “It’s not rent, it’s not your car note, it’s not anything else, when your children are hungry.”

Besides what Burrus calls the “paperwork nightmare” of parents having to apply and qualify for the free or reduced lunch program if the COVID-19 waivers end, she’s most worried about those making just enough not to qualify for the programs.

She said the school will cover the costs if parents refuse to pay, which can leave the districts in the negative.

“We’ll start seeing stories again about school districts with huge bills for kids that don’t have money to pay for lunch, or kids being turned away,” said Garcia.

Even with less funds for schools to work with, Burrus says kids will not go unfed. Instead, the school will have to find other areas to cut costs. She said the first thing to go will be disposable plates and utensils, forcing food crews to bring back the traditional dishwashing.

Garcia said there is a solution. She said the Keeping School Meals Flexible Act, or H.R.6613 will address the funding possibly coming to an end.