Panelists talk diversity, inclusion at Trendsetters’ Unity Conference

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans learned about diversity, equity, and inclusion in Trendsetters’ Unity Conference on Friday.

The Bentonville event brought in speakers and panelists including a Tony Award winner, CEO of Walmart USA, and more.

Trendsetters Foundation President John Gaiters says the mission is to bring educational access to high school students.

“Who’s gonna run the next generation? The younger generation, so with that being said, I think it’s so critical and very important to invest in the next generation to people who don’t look like you, or dress like you,” Gaiters said.

Gaiters says he’s calling on area businesses and leaders to do a better job promoting diversity through hiring black Arkansans.