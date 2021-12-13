Panic Week: Today marks start of year’s busiest week for many shopping categories

FILE – This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers. The online shopping giant is looking to fill more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early next year, and is holding job fairs across the country next week to find candidates. The job fairs will take place Sept. 17, 2019 in six U.S. cities: Arlington, Virginia; Boston; Chicago; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Seattle. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every year, last-minute shoppers make Panic Week, the last full week before Christmas, one of the biggest weeks of the year for consumer demand for goods online.

According to data scientists at Pattern, a global ecommerce accelerator, this is the number one week for consumer demand for hiking and camping gear, clothing, jewelry and shoes.

The data science team at Pattern analyzed consumer demand (or the number of people shopping for a given item during a given period) on Amazon during panic week 2020 to understand what consumers may be purchasing at the last minute in 2021.

Their research found that this week is also the number two week of the year for toys and games and number three for video and computer products.

