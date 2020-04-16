Papa Murphy’s donates 100 pizzas to local hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A restaurant donated 100 pizzas to employees at Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas today.

Papa Murphy’s of Fort Smith and Fayetteville delivered the pizzas this afternoon.

The goal is to make dinner a little easier for the people who have been working hard during this stressful time.

“It’s really important to reach out and really do anything that we can during this time. A lot of people are taking time out of their days and away from their families to support one another and we want to do the same,” said Kearstin Holland, Papa Murphy’s area supervisor.

Papa Murphy’s plans to make another drop-off to Mercy Hospital in Joplin tomorrow.