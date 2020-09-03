Parade of Kindness delivers cards to seniors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Parade of Kindness kicked off its first day here in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Hospice “Journey” van made a stop in Bella Vista and Fayetteville to deliver cards of kindness to vets and civilians.

With residents of nursing homes, rehab and assistant living centers unable to see visitors due to social distancing, this project allows members of the community to send messages to their fellow Arkansans.

“They have been isolated for about a six month period so it’s really neat to be able to do this just a little something to say thank you and let them know we are thinking of them,” said Ronnie Caveness, veteran services coordinator.

Since the launch of the program, hundreds of cards have been sent with words of kindness to our seniors.