MURFREESBORO, Ark. – A young explorer made a nice discovery at an Arkansas park.

Officials with Arkansas State Parks said 7-year-old Aspen Brown of Paragould dug out a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond from the Crater of Diamonds Park during a trip to the park on Sept. 1.

Her find was the second-largest diamond discovered at the park this year after a 3.29 diamond was discovered in March.

The Murfreesboro park is one of the only locations in the world where the public can search for real diamonds. It has a 37-acre field where visitors find and can keep a variety of rocks, minerals and gemstones from the one-time volcanic crater.

Park officials state that more than 35,000 diamonds have been found at the park since its becoming a state park in 1972.

According to park officials, a notable find was the 40.23-carat Uncle Sam diamond discovered in 1924. It remains the largest diamond ever unearthed in the United States.