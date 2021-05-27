Paragould fitness studio faces backlash for announcing “Pole4Kids” program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Vixens Fitness in Paragould has pulled down its Facebook page, following push-back from the community regarding its future Pole4Kids program.

The program was going to be a pole dancing class for mothers and their children to attend together, but many called out the program as “disgusting” and hyper-sexualizing children.

Megan Brown, the co-founder of Hope Forward of Northeast Arkansas, a non-profit group devoted to fighting human trafficking, says any program that encourages children to pole dance puts them in potential harm’s way.

“It objectifies them,” Brown said. “And the hyper-sexualization is so closely related and intertwined with child exploitation and sex trafficking.”

Another concern from the community regarding the class is that the owner of the studio has a personal relationship with Eric Counts, who was arrested in January on charges of possessing child pornography.

However, police say there is no link between Vixens and Counts’ arrest in January, and Counts is not involved in the ownership of the fitness studio, either.

Myranda Ogles, the owner of the studio, released a statement to Region 8 News Wednesday afternoon. In it, she says, “I have had the worst 24 hours of my life. Never have I been attacked and hated the way the people in this community have treated me.”

Ogles also said that the idea for the class wasn’t even hers, as a grandmother requested her granddaughter to be able to take private lessons, and other parents wanted their children to join them in the studio as well.

Ogles said that she has received several death threats among other harassments.

And even though Brown thinks the program would have been a bad idea, she stressed that all conversations need to be held respectfully, if any minds are to be potentially changed.