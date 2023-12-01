BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At Apple Glen Elementary and the International School at Mary Mae Jones, new students in other schools are welcome to apply for a chance to join their parent-choice schools next school year.

Parent-choice schools allow students and parents to choose the learning environment that best suits their goals and interests.

The programs serve students in kindergarten through 4th grade.

Apple Glen Elementary has been working for five years to fully implement the “visible learning” strategy and now it’s opening this program to students in other schools.

The International School at Mary Mae Jones is doing the same, but it’s introducing a new international baccalaureate program to its current students and new ones.

Dr. Jeff Wasem is the principal of the International School at Mary Mae Jones.

He says this program will allow them to set their students’ futures up for success.

“The skills that students will take from IB, the risk-taking opportunity, the respect opportunity, being knowledgeable, inquirers, thinkers. They’ll be able to take that level of skill with them as they transition into middle school,” Wasem said.

This program will also allow students to engage and learn about things they have high levels of interest in.

Wasem says it is the only elementary school in Northwest Arkansas to offer this program.

“We need to make sure that we’re bringing students into that conversation, making sure that they’re a part of the process within their own learning,” he said.

Sally Sanders, 2nd grader at the International School at Mary Mae Jones, says she thinks this program will be really good for the school.

“It’s going to make our school better,” she said.

Sally and her mother, Kelly, are excited about the new program.

“The kids learn deeply and the choice is going to be great,” Kelly said.

Kelly says since her daughter has been at this school, she has seen growth in her confidence and leadership.

“Even though I’m not here to see it, she comes home every day happy and she comes home every day confident,” Kelly said.

Teachers will have to get training to implement the IB program for their students.

“We want to make sure that our staff is equipped with the knowledge of offering International Baccalaureate to our students and our community,” Wasem said.

Wasem says he would love for them to partner with sister schools and districts that are interested in bringing IB to their campuses.

“We certainly want to see ourselves as complementary to the other phenomenal schools in the Bentonville School District, as well as with Apple Glen and the visible learning that they’re doing,” he said.

The school currently has 474 students, and it has space for 150 more.

Tracey Wood, principal of Apple Glen Elementary, says they currently have 435 students and their capacity is 625.

“I’m not sure that that’s exactly what the number will be. That will be a district-level decision how many students we choose to take this first year and then hopefully take on more the year after that,” Wood said.

At Apple Glen, students are taught about collaboration, perseverance, problem-solving, and curiosity.

Anna Ternes, fourth grader at Apple Glen Elementary, says she feels excited knowing that she’s in a visible learning school.

Wood says the program has impacted students in and outside of school.

“Socially, emotionally, building confidence, building students who are able to learn from the mistakes that they make and just understand that’s part of the learning process. They take feedback from one another and use that to grow. So that’s the culture we’ve built at Apple Glen,” Wood said.

Wood says she wants her students to know that to learn, they have to feel challenged at times.

“That’s our job. If it’s coming super easy, then we’re not doing it right,” Wood said.

Enrollment begins Jan. 22 and ends Feb. 2 of next year.

There will be a community meeting on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville School Administration Office on 500 Tiger Boulevard to learn more about the programs.

There will also be two more opportunities to learn about the programs in Jan. 2024.

For more questions about visible learning and IB, click here.