FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A parent and a family physician discuss their thoughts on health officials’ push to get more kids in the classroom vaccinated while more parents are choosing not to.

“I think a lot of us do it because we don’t want to fight what’s required for the school,” said April Crawford, a local mom of two.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the 2022-23 school year, 93% of students reported being vaccinated, a task she says she doesn’t look forward to.

“Sometimes it can be a little annoying and an inconvenience,” said Crawford.

Having students get vaccinated before going to school is a requirement set by each state. According to the CDC, required vaccines among kindergartners include measles, mumps, rubella, and polio. But since it’s a requirement, she feels she and other parents choose to get it done.

“I feel like if it wasn’t for school, then, you know, a lot of people probably wouldn’t do it. So I feel like it’s okay,” said Crawford.

According to the CDC, parents who chose to opt out have increased from 0.04% to 3% since 2019. Crawford says she sees why some parents choose to opt out.

“I have run into a parent who did not get vaccinated for religious beliefs,” said Crawford.

“I know every parent wants to do what’s best for their child. That’s really what this comes down to, and so, it’s just aligning and understanding,” said Dr. Blake Hansen, a family physician at Simplified Health.

He says he’s on board with vaccines being required. However, he feels this is still something that should be discussed with the parent and the physician.

“Each parent is very cautious about what is going into their child, and rightfully so. And I think that’s an important conversation for the physician,” said Hansen.

Hansen says he understands why health officers are making this choice due to the masses of students and the spread of diseases, but at the end of the day, he and Crawford both feel the health of the child should come first.

“Their health is a priority for sure,” said Crawford.