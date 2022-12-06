ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Rogers parents facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child will each be represented by their own court-appointed attorneys.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana after trick-or-treating on October 31 and went to sleep at approximately 8-9 a.m. on November 1 after their child was fed. The baby reportedly fell asleep on his father’s chest.

The victim’s grandfather arrived and woke the parents up around 2 p.m. and found that the infant was nonresponsive. A detective from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division collected blood and urine samples from the defendants on November 4, pursuant to a search warrant issued by the court. Court documents note that the samples were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis.

On December 2, Benton County Public Defender Ray Spruell filed a motion to withdraw as Vincent Heyns’ counsel in Benton County circuit court. The filing cited an existing conflict because Spruell was already serving as Emily Heyns’ attorney.

“As a result, Defendant Vincent Heyns should have separate counsel appointed to represent his interests in this matter,” the motion stated. The court has not yet appointed a replacement.

Benton County deputy prosecutors Tim McDonald and Wilson Raines have been assigned as the prosecutors in both cases. Vincent Heyns and Emily Heyns are each scheduled to appear in court on December 12.