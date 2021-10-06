Parent’s Night Out helps parents keep their kids safe online

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 300 people signed up to attend Bentonville’s Parent’s Night Out where the Benton County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation on how to keep kids safe online.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins says this included what phone apps to look out for, and how to monitor kids’ internet use. Parents say this gives them a leg up.

“Kids are smart. They know what they’re doing, they know what they’re doing when it comes to social media, applications, things with the internet, and it’s really hard for parents to keep up with all that,” Jenkins said.

“As things get more advanced, we get kind of left behind. We don’t really know how to tell them to be safe, so that’s what we’re here to try to learn how to do,” said Bentonville parent Shane Davis.

Jenkins says evolving technology means everybody needs a refresher on these topics.