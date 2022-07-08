FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents and pet owners are encouraged to take measures to protect their kids and animals from excessive heat.

Some tips to keep in mind for kids include avoiding peak sunlight hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., wearing long-sleeve shirts and wide brim hats to cover skin from direct exposure, applying vaseline or aloe to sunburns, and making sure to reapply sunblock every couple of hours.

Scarlett Bone is a nurse practitioner at Johnson Dermatology in Fort Smith. She says if parents do opt for sunblock over a rash guard at the pool they should be using at least an SPF 30 and look for ingredients like titanium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide to ensure the best protection.

“A lot of us are spending a lot of time at the pool. It’s much easier to put a rash guard on or a swim shirt with long sleeves than to reapply sunblock,” Bone said. “We lose track of time. And, if you’re like me or my kiddos, it’s a pain to reapply. So, just cover up. That’s easier.”

The Humane Society of the Ozarks recommends adjusting the intensity and duration of exercise for pets depending on how hot it is.

It says to be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears that are more susceptible to skin cancer and short-nosed pets that typically have difficulty breathing which could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“Their nose serves as an A/C unit more or less so with these extreme temperatures,” said Gregory Reilly with Wabash Valley Animal Hospital “All of this hot air is just going right into their nose, right into their lungs, and there is where they can potentially come down with heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, excessive salivation, and a deep red or purple tongue.

It is recommended to make sure owners and pets stay well-hydrated and test the temperature of the ground before taking pets on a walk.