Parents speak out on Arkansas transgender sports bill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A new bill could prevent transgender female athletes from competing on female sports teams.

The Arkansas House and Senate have passed a bill that says transgender women cannot compete in women’s sports because they are not identified as “female” on their birth certificate.

Chris Atting is the father of a transgender son who spoke out about his concerns on the bill Wednesday in a Human Rights Campaign meeting.

“I do not think there is a father in this state who thinks the Arkansas legislature or Arkansas Governor should have a voice in making their families private medical decisions- deciding which of their kids cannot play sports.”

But for Becky Rangel- a mom of two female athletes at Bentonville High School- there are some concerns if Governor Asa Hutchinson refuses to sign the bill.

“Allowing a transgender youth athlete to play on a girls team you’re going to pretty much make all the work that girls have done become obsolete.”

Rangel said the issue is more a problem of inclusion within the sports teams.

“My issue is not transgender,” Rangel said. “My issue is where can we let transgender athletes have a home so that they’re competing at the right physical level and they’re treated well.”

While Atting leaves the transgender community with a message- regardless of if the bill passes or not.

No matter what the state of Arkansas does to you, you are loved,” he said. “I want you here in Arkansas- we want you here in Arkansas.”

