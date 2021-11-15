Parents want Huntsville School Board members to step down

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents in Huntsville want the entire school board to step down.

They made their voices heard November 15 at the Huntsville School Board meeting as a criminal investigation continues into the 9th grade boys basketball team for hazing other teammates by holding them down and putting their genitals on their faces.

Parent Ben Rightsell has four kids in the school district. He says the board is not doing its job to protect kids.

“Four months ago when we stood before the school board, they were still playing,” Rightsell said. “Some of the kids were involved over the summer in doing pee-wee stuff with other children, and I just find that appalling that they are okay with these kids being around other kids.”

The school board attorney did not allow any school board members to respond to the parents demands.