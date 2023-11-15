PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Paris came together today to honor the life and legacy of Police Chief Robin Ellington, who passed away in her home on November 11.

Ellington served as the chief of Paris law enforcement for a little over two years. She was a revered figure within the community, having dedicated two decades of her life to the police department.

Vicky Walker of Paris reminisced about her early encounters with Chief Ellington, speaking of her warm persona and the impact she had on those around her.

“She was just a pleasure to know. Everyone accepted her and loved her,” Walker recalled. “My first encounter was many, many years ago when I worked at Town and Country. She worked for the Paris Express and would take our ads. That’s how I got to know her.”

Walker emphasized that Ellington was not only delightful, but also served as a mentor to many in the community, demonstrating a commitment beyond her duties within the police force.

Alexis Highbargin, Ellington’s neighbor, reflected on her exemplary nature, stating, “She always set a great example. Robin was definitely one of a kind. She was known throughout everybody in our town.”

Highbargin further shed light on Ellington’s personal side, mentioning her affection for her dog, Winston, and her husband, Steve.

Today’s gathering in honor of Ellington echoed sentiments of loss but also celebration — a celebration of a life lived with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the city of Paris.

The Paris Police Department has not announced the new chief, but Ellington’s impact on the department and the community will remain the same.