BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s wandered away from his home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Police have issued a Silver Alert.

Garland “Mac” Macabee, 75. He was last seen in the Highlands area of Bella Vista walking on the road at the intersection of Evanton Road and Glenwood Lane, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Garland “Mac” Macabee, 75, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. June 7 in the Highlands area (Bella Vista Police Department).

Agencies from across Northwest Arkansas are helping search including more than 50 volunteers. Tools such as on-foot search teams, infrared drones, helicopters, K9 units and jet skis are helping crews search for Macabee at Granton Park in Highlands.

Granton Park will be closed to the public today while the search continues.

Police are asking nearby homes to check their cameras and if you have any information call 479-855-3771.