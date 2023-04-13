FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Parker Branch Bridge project in Washington County is taking a new turn after officials felt the original project was riddled with issues.

A press release from Washington County said that Judge Patrick Deakins completed an inspection of current road projects in the county upon taking office in January.

After the inspection, it was determined that significant issues were found with the project.

The Washington County Road Department helped redesign the project and Deakins said the new project will be more cost-efficient while also completing the goal of improving the water crossing.

“My leadership team is very excited to bring a positive resolution both for the citizens located in this area, while also being good stewards for every taxpayer in our fine county,” Deakins said.

Deakins said the new project will save taxpayers $400,000 to $500,000 in costs. The bridge has had $500,000 invested in it already.

“While we cannot change the facts that have brought us to this point, I, and my leadership team, are dedicated to making sure we complete an effective and efficient project,” Deakins added.

The bridge is located at the intersection of Parker Branch Road and Wyola Road (CR45/C102) in rural southeast Washington County.