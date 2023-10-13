ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parker McCollum is set to return to the Walmart AMP next year.

McCollum is bringing his “Burn It All Down” tour with Corey Kent to the AMP on May 3, 2024.

Presales start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Standard ticket prices range from $32.50 to $89.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP box office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.