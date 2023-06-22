FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith took part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday morning, joining 600 other waterparks, aquatic centers, and swim schools across the world.

Parrot Island said it was a way to teach kids how to safely enjoy the water this summer.

Sarah Thomas with Parrot Island said, “It’s our chance to kind of spread water awareness and safety. Drowning is a big, leading cause of infant/child death, which is really sad, so we do our best to kind of spread that here in our community, here in Fort Smith.”

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson was created in 2010 as a platform to support public education about water safety practices and to build awareness about the importance of teaching kids how to swim.