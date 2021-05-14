Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith opens May 15

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith announced on their Facebook page that Parrot Island Waterpark is opening for the summer season.

The post mentions the water park will be hosting a contest for kids under 18. The contest will give kids the chance to submit a short video explaining why they should be the first official water park guest to slide down the park’s new slide when it opens later this summer.

According to the post, Fort Smith’s Board of Directors along with Sebastian County helped fund the parks expansion that includes a new open flume slide.