Parrot Island Waterpark open for the summer

FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith is open this weekend at full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles Epperson, group sales manager at the water park, says it’s nice to be back open this holiday weekend.

“It’s so exciting to see everyone back. It is a little chilly, but we’re expecting it to be a warm day, it looks like a great weekend, the rain’s gone,” Epperson said. “So we’re excited for a busy weekend to get everyone here to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.”

This weekend is Friend Frenzy at the water park. Season pass holders can bring one friend for free all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Epperson says the water park is set to debut its newest ride the Ohana Highway Tube Slide sometime this summer.

