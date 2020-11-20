Parson Hills Elementary students recreate Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale elementary school is learning about Thanksgiving in a unique way.

Parson Hills Elementary students created their own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade using their own balloons as floats.

“It has turned out to be just amazing, so we’re going to make it an annual event. We’re going to use what we used today to get better at being better,” 4th-grade teacher Tonya Martin said.

The students also designed their own advertisements as if they were from the parade’s early years.

