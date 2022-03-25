SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parson Hills Elementary students will soon be able to make learning how to a ride a bike a part of their everyday learning with a new program.

The “Learn-To-Ride” program comes from All Kids Bike with a Strider Learn-To-Ride bike, helmets, and curriculum. It will help a reported 400 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.

The Strider Bikes have been delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Parson Hills Elementary and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2021-2022 school year.

Launched in 2018, All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. 540 schools in 50 states are running the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.

According to a press release, the program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes starts as balance bikes and converts to pedal bikes.

The brand also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

“This program would help teach our students how to ride a bike that would continue throughout their lives. Each year, I have more and more older students who do not know how to ride a bike. This would allow us to start at a much younger age and be more effective,” said Physical Education teacher Tanae Berry.

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit allkidsbike.org.