Part of Old Wire Road being paved this week

Competition may be finished Wednesday evening, Sept. 11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Old Wire Road from Ash Street to the parking lot of Gulley Park — including the Township Street intersection — will be paved this week.

The road will be repaved between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 9. Competition may be finished Wednesday evening, Sept. 11.

Flaggers will be directing traffic in the area.

The construction is part of a multi-phase project along Old Wire Road.

Improvements include a new two-way protected bike lane, wider sidewalk, street and sidewalk lighting, new traffic signals, a dedicated bicycle lane signal, high intensity activated crosswalk, repaved portion of the street and drainage improvements.

