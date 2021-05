BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the new Bella Vista bypass will require lane closures on North Walton Boulevard.

From June 3 through 11, various lanes will be closed overnight.

Monday through Friday, lanes will close at 8:00 at night and open at 7:00 in the morning.

On Saturdays, lanes will close at 6:00 in the evening and reopen at 7:00 in the morning Sunday.

ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of those in the workzone.