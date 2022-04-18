BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elijah Andazola, 19, the passenger in a violent crash that killed Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple in July, 2021 appeared via Zoom in Benton County Circuit Court on April 18 and received a trial date.

Andazola has been charged as a criminal accomplice in Officer Apple’s death and is facing charges of capital murder, a class Y felony and escape, first degree, a class A felony. In January, the prosecution announced that it would not seek the death penalty in Andazola’s case.

Officer Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

Shawna Cash (L), Elijah Andazola (R). Benton County Jail inmates. Held without bail in the death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple on 6.26.2021.

The driver in the incident that killed Officer Apple, Shawna Cash, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Andazola and Cash have pleaded not guilty. Cash is facing the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. She has a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 5.

Judge Robin Green set Andazola’s trial date for January 9, 2023. He has a pretrial status hearing scheduled for July 18.