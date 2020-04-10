Passport services suspended unless facing a life-or-death situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking to get a new passport or get your current one renewed, you will probably have to wait.

According to the US Department of State’s website, due to COVID-19 passport agencies have suspended expedited services.

They are now only offering in-person services to those facing a qualified life or death emergency.

Those emergencies include serious injuries, illnesses, or deaths in your immediate family that require travel outside of the United States within 72 hours.

If you meet any of these requirements, you must provide proof.

Services for expedited passports were suspended on March 19, but for those who applied before that date, the department said those commitments should be met.