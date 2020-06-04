Pat Walker Health Center offers 24/7 mental health services

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Racism and discrimination are an ongoing public health crisis and the Pat Walker Health Center at the U of A wants you to know they are here for anyone who needs support.

The center said, “While these tragedies can be traumatizing for us all, we know that the impact is greater among members of our black and African-American community. We see you, we stand with you, and are here to support you if you want or need to talk.”

Mental health services are available 24/7 by phone at 479-575-4451.

