WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman suing a Rogers psychiatrist and other defendants due to the way she was allegedly treated while in their care has filed a response to one of their motions.

Karla Adrian-Caceres filed a lawsuit in Washington County circuit court on January 17, naming Dr. Brian T. Hyatt, nurse Brooke Green, Northwest Arkansas Hospitals and 25 unnamed hospital employees as defendants. Adrian-Caceres’ complaint said that she voluntarily admitted herself to the medical care facility and was not allowed to leave.

On February 21, separate defendants Green and Northwest filed a request for multiple admissions from the plaintiff, asking her to confirm nearly 30 different factual points in the case. Adrian-Caceres addressed all 29 of them in her March 22 response filing.

The plaintiff admitted to half a dozen of the points, provided a qualified confirmation to two others, and denied or objected to the rest. She confirmed the following:

She refused to sign an “acknowledgment of being informed of rights” form.

She complained of nausea in the emergency room.

She said her ingestion of Tylenol before being admitted was “an OCD spiral” and not an intentional overdose.

She said she has difficulties with “contamination.”

She voiced a significant fear of “hit and run.”

Many of the plaintiff’s denials concerned her signing of consent forms, as she repeatedly said that she did not do this knowingly or voluntarily.

“Plaintiff was repeatedly told that she would be held at the facility as long as Dr. Hyatt or other staff wanted and that, if she asked to leave, she would only be held longer.”

Karla Adrian-Caceres vs. Brian Hyatt et al, plaintiff response to requests for admissions, March 22

She also denied making statements about killing herself and refuted the amount of Tylenol that the defendants asked her to admit taking. Additionally, she did not recall being administered a “Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale” test.

More objections were made to points that the plaintiff’s filing deemed overly broad, vague, ambiguous or speculative. Other requests were deemed improper for requiring an expert medical opinion.

Adrian-Caceres recently added four attorneys to her legal team. No trial date has been set in her case.