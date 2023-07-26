SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man who claims he was held against his will at Northwest Medical Center is now being sued for refusing to pay his bill.

KNWA/FOX24 first shared William Vanwhy’s story back in April. He is one of dozens of former patients suing Northwest and Dr. Brian Hyatt. The hospital says it suspended all collections efforts for bills related to Hyatt’s care. But a new lawsuit is demanding Vanwhy pay hundreds of dollars.

William Vanwhy was sitting at home Friday evening when there was a knock at the door.

“We learned that Northwest is actually suing me,” he said.

He was served a lawsuit related to his five-day stay at Northwest Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit last year.

“During my five days at Northwest, I never saw a doctor one time,” Vanwhy claimed.

He was billed $14,452.57. After insurance, the lawsuit demands Vanwhy pay $680 of that.

The complaint says that Vanwhy requested and authorized the care that was billed or that the items were “necessaries provided at the express or implied instance, request or authorization of” Vanwhy. But according to Vanwhy, recorded on a sheriff’s deputy’s body camera, he actually had a different request.

“I asked to leave every day for the last three days and they would not let me leave,” he told the deputy on camera the day he left the hospital.

Vanwhy is suing Northwest Medical Center and Hyatt for false imprisonment. He was allowed to leave the facility after a sheriff’s deputy delivered a court order for his release.

That court order states that the hospital “refused to release the Petitioner despite his request.” It goes on to say that the hospital and Hyatt have “not filed a petition for involuntary commitment.”

“To come back and get hit with a lawsuit is tough,” Vanwhy said.

Vanwhy says he is still not paying. Northwest Health told KNWA/FOX24 it suspended collections for Hyatt’s former patients. So KNWA/FOX24 asked why Vanwhy got served.

A spokeswoman said in part, “Generally speaking, the patient billing process is largely automated along a set schedule. In this situation, it appears the billing process got ahead of some of our other processes. When discovered, we immediately suspended collections efforts. We apologize for the inconvenience it may have caused.”

Vanwhy is now waiting to see if the lawsuit gets dropped.

“I was falsely imprisoned and locked up for five days against my will and then they come back to me and want me to foot the bill for that. I’m not going to pay for their maltreatment,” he said.

The hospital declined an interview, but did say, “If an individual who was treated by Dr. Hyatt has been billed by the hospital for services they believe were not performed, they are welcome to contact us at 479-226-5440.”

As of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Rogers District Court told KNWA/FOX24 the lawsuit against Vanwhy is still open.